Ilocos gunsmith arrested over loose firearms

LAOAG CITY — Police arrested a suspected unlicensed gunmaker-farmer in Ar-arusip village, Badoc, Ilocos Norte on Monday.

Forty-seven-year-old farmer Jimmy Salvacion was arrested in his shanty on early Monday by joint operatives of the Badoc police, Crime Investigation and Detection Group, Provincial Infantry Battalion, and the Ilocos Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company.

Senior Inspector Joseph Tayaban of the Badoc police reported seized items include different types of heavy and light firearms, various live ammunitions, and gun-making equipment. The Badoc police are still assessing the estimated worth of the confiscated items.

A search warrant issued by Regional Trial Court Judge Nida Alejandro of Branch 12, Laoag City was used in the operation.

In December last year, a tipster reported to the police about Salvacion’s activity.

As of this posting, the confiscated items were brought to the Badoc police station, to be turned over to the Ilocos Norte Crime Laboratory Office, Laoag City for ballistic examination.

According to the Badoc police led by Tayaban, a case for violations of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, is now being prepared against the suspect. PNA-northboundasia.com







