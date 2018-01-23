DSWD gives P5-M relief aid to LGUs affected by Mayon unrest

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Sunday gave more than PHP5 million worth of relief supplies to local government units (LGUs) affected by the eruption of the Mayon Volcano in Albay province.

DSWD Officer-in-Charge Emmanuel Leyco said the DSWD-Field Office 5 remains on red alert and continues to assist affected communities through resource augmentation and relief operations, and has helped in putting up evacuation tents in the province.

As of Sunday, the social welfare department’s regional office in Bicol said 6,459 families or 24,381 persons are still being served in 29 evacuation centers set up by LGUs in areas determined to be within the danger zones which include Camalig, Guinobatan, Daraga, Ligao, Malilipot, Sto. Domingo, and Tabaco

The evacuation centers in Legazpi City have been closed since January 18 but evacuees were advised to remain on alert for any eventuality.

Members of the DSWD-Field Office 5 Quick Response Team, in coordination with social workers, are conducting daily visits to various evacuation centers to monitor the situation, and to further determine other services needed by evacuees.

Leyco said the national government’s social workers are ready to assist their local counterparts in addressing the needs of the evacuees, including providing psychosocial support and setting up of more women and child-friendly spaces. PNA-northboundasia.com







