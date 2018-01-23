Drug suspect gunned down in La Union

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – A 42-year old dispatcher of passenger vans who surrendered to police during the implementation of ‘Oplan Tokhang’ last year, was shot dead by unidentified suspects in Barangay Consolacion in Agoo, La Union, Tuesday morning.

Chief Inspector Roy Villanueva, Agoo town police chief, identified the victim as Ullysis Cruz, a resident of Barangay San Agustin East in Agoo.









Investigation showed that the victim was waiting for passengers at around 5:30 a.m. along the national highway when the suspects went near him and shot him several times with caliber 45.

Witnesses told police that the suspects, who are both wearing helmets, immediately fled onboard a motorcycle..

Victim was declared dead on arrival at the La Union Medical Center due gunshot wounds on his head and body.

Recovered at the crime scene are several empty shells of caliber 45.

Police are looking into illegal drugs as possible motive of the killing.

Villanueva said the victim was listed as one of the drug personalities who surrendered during the height of the police’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

The suspect allegedly went back into illegal drug activities after temporarily stopping it due to the intense police operation on ‘Oplan Tokhang’. with Erwin Beleo/Northbound Philippines News







