CAAP issues warning to pilots as Mayon spews ash anew

MANILA — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has issued on Monday a Notice to Airmen (notam) regarding airplanes en route Albay, after the Mayon Volcano erupted on Monday morning, sending volcanic ash cloud into the air.

As the Mayon Volcano’s alert level was raised to level 4, NOTAM BO286/18 was issued effective 12:06 p.m. on Jan. 22 until 9 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2018.

In its latest advisory, CAAP said that effective 2:21 p.m. on Monday, operations of Legazpi Airport was temporary closed until further advice, while the affected flights include Cebu Pacific’s Manila-Legazpi and Mactan-Legazpi.

CAAP advised pilots flying near the area to exercise extreme caution, as ash from volcanic eruption can be hazardous to the aircraft.

The NOTAM is valid until 9 a.m. Tuesday and is renewable every day depending on the activity of Mayon Volcano.








