2 dead, 19 hurt in Benguet town road mishap

BAGUIO CITY — Two persons died while 19 others were injured when a public utility bus hit an electric post at Sitio Balacsan, Taloy Sur, Tuba, Benguet on Monday afternoon.

Inspector James Acod, Tuba chief of police, identified the fatalities as Joseph Ryan Lalong Isip, the bus conductor and Melba Suarez, a passenger.

Acod said that initial report gathered from their field police investigators said that the bus conductor and Suarez died instantly due to the impact when the Victory Liner bus with plate number CXU 533 hit an electric post.

The freak accident happened 1:15 p.m. while the bus was going up the Marcos Highway leading to the summer capital from Caloocan City in Metro Manila.

The bus driver, identified as Maximino Sapalara Alday, Jr., 49, of Santol, Malolos, Bulacan is now in police custody. He will be charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and multiple physical injuries.

Reports from local media who obtained a statement from the Victory Liner bus company reported that the management will assist the victims of the accident.

Acod identified the injured passengers who were rushed to Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) as Dimple Pearce, 29; Shiela Perez, 37; Lovely Angeles, 23; Ralph Bryan Rojel, 25; Rebecca Valencia, 67; Danilo Sagipen, 53; Rose Marie Buena, 37; Charito Lobo, 23; Brenden Pearce, 28; Gianne Colleen Catacutan, 19; Gemma Lopez Lasosos, 18; Ricky Joy Malibang, 29; Leilanie Pamdi, 45; Lyla Taniala, 53; Mary Jane Lucas, 30; Carmina Cabantoc, 23; Marilyn Dotimas Eby, 42; and Teofilo Ortega Soingco, 45.

He said that they are still confirming the actual number of passengers but initial information said that there were 26 people on board the ill-fated bus.








