TNT dominates Meralco, 99-81

MANILA — TNT rode on the hot shooting of Troy Rosario to beat sister club Meralco, 99-81, in their PBA Philippine Cup clash at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Sunday night.

Rosario went 6-of-10 from beyond the arc to lead the way for the KaTropa, who stamped their class almost all game long over the Bolts.

Rosario finished with 22 points along with 10 rebounds for a double-double and one assist.

RR Garcia also had a hot night with 18 points, eight assists, and one rebound.

Baser Amer led Meralco with 20 points, six rebounds, six assists, and one block.

Box Scores:

TNT 99—Rosario 22, Garcia 18, Pogoy 15, Castro 12, Reyes 10, Semerad 10, Carey 3, Hernandez 3, Tautuaa 2, Williams 2, Torres 2, Golla 0, Onwubere 0

Meralco 81—Amer 20, Dillinger 14, Canaleta 11, Tolomia 8, Newsome 6, Lanete 5, Hugnatan 4, Bono 4, Faundo 3, Ballesteros 3, Baracael 2, Sedurifa 1, Salva 0, Caram 0

Quarterscores: 27-18, 46-36, 73-62, 99-81 PNA-northboundasia.com







