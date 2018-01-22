Region 1 workers get P30 pay hike

SAN FERNANDO CITY – Minimum wage earners in Region 1 will get a P30 increase in pay starting January 25 , according to the Department of Labor and Employment-Regional Office I here.

Nathaniel Lacambra, DOLE-1 regional director, said the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-1 has issued Wage Order No. 19 and its implementing rules and regulations granting P30 increase in the daily wages of workers in ‘large non-agriculture and commercial fishing establishments.

Lacambra said workers in medium non-agriculture establishments will get P20 increase, while those in small and micro establishments and agriculture (plantation and non-plantation) will receive P13 per day.

The wage order will take effect 15 days after its publication in a newspaper of general circulation on January 10-16, 2018.

Lacambra said the new wage hike will cover all workers or employees in the private sector receiving the minimum wage rates irrespective of their positions, designations or status of employment and regardless of the method by which their wages are paid.

Excluded from the order, however, are kasambahay or domestic workers; persons employed in the personal service of another including family drivers; and workers and employees of registered Barangay Micro Business Enterprises with Certificates of Authority pursuant to Republic Act 9178, as amended.

“The Board has thought that the new wage adjustments will help set off the anticipated effects of price hikes on the living conditions of our minimum wage earners starting this year,” Lacambra said.

Under the existing Wage Order No. 18, the daily minimum wage rates range from P243 to P280, depending on the type of industry.

He said the Board, in crafting the new wage order, considered the prevailing socio-economic conditions of the region as well as the viability of various businesses.

Public consultations on the wage issue were conducted on October 23, 26 and 27, 2017 in Pangasinan, La Union and Ilocos provinces, respectively, to gather the positions of both the labor and management sectors. Northbound Philippines News







