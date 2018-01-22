Palace finds VP Robredo’s remark ‘out of touch’

MANILA – Malacanang has found Vice President Leni Robredo’s claim that darkness is enveloping the country as “completely out of touch.”

“With all due respect to the Vice President, we find Ms. Robredo’s remarks during the anniversary of the Liberal Party completely out of touch with the existing realities on the ground,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press statement on Sunday.

Robredo said in her speech during the 72nd anniversary of the Liberal Party last Friday that “darkness envelops” the Philippines, urging her partymates not to lose hope.

Contrary to the Vice President’s claim, Roque said the Filipino people are beginning to feel genuine and meaningful change under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“The darkness that Vice President Robredo may be referring to perhaps pertains to the future of those discredited politicians who

wish to return to power,” Roque said.

Roque said Gallup International has ranked the Philippines as the third happiest country in the world and fifth highest country in terms of economic optimism index.

Meanwhile, Social Weather Stations (SWS)’s separate survey found 96% of Filipinos have entered 2018 with hope while fewer Filipinos considered themselves poor.

“People’s high levels of hope and optimism have been complemented by high satisfaction, approval, trust ratings,” Roque said.

President Duterte is the most approved (at 80%) and the most trusted (at 82%) among the top national officials of this country, according to the last quarter 2017 Pulse Asia survey.

According to the last quarter 2017 SWS survey, more than eight out of ten Filipinos trust the President while the net satisfaction rating of his cabinet remains the highest since 1990 at +32.

A SWS survey also shows that satisfaction with the Duterte administration is excellent (at +70) – the highest recorded for any administration in the last 28 years. PNA-northboundasia.com







