DepEd calls for nominees for Outstanding Filipino Teachers award

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday reminded the public that they have until March 31 to nominate teachers for the Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI) 2018 Outstanding Filipinos award.

MBFI held a soft launch of this award last December during the Education Summit, and have opened the search for nominations earlier this year.

The award, which qualifies teachers, soldiers and police officers as awardees, is the MBFI’s “tribute to selflessness, courage and social responsibility of Filipinos”, especially those who have rendered service above and beyond the call of duty.

MBFI Executive Director Nicanor Torres said the foundation was looking for people who, despite adversities in life, continue to pursue initiatives that give back to their respective communities.

Qualifying individuals are those who excel and bring change to the country, Torres said.

“We are looking for those who transform lives, make a difference and inspire others,” he added.

Ten Filipinos will be awarded with an accompanying PHP1 million cash prize. DepEd said the 10 awardees would be composed of four teachers, three soldiers and three police officers.

“Winners of local awards organized by provinces and municipalities for outstanding teachers are encouraged to join, provided the eligibility requirements are met,” the agency said.

Basic qualifications include a Master’s degree for elementary and secondary teachers, a doctorate degree holder for higher education teachers, minimum of ten years of teaching experience, and has at least a “very satisfactory” performance rating in the last ten years.

DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said giving due recognition to deserving individuals would inspire them and the whole nation to contribute in building a progressive society.

Nominations may be sent to the MBFI’s office located in 4th floor Executive Offices, Metrobank Plaza, Gil. Puyat, Makati.

Further details on the nomination guidelines may be viewed online at the DepEd and MBFI’s websites, and the MBFI’s Outstanding Filipinos Facebook page. Ma. Cristina Arayata/PNA-northboundasia.com







