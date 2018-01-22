Dagupan mayor orders capture, impounding of stray animals

DAGUPAN CITY — Mayor Belen T. Fernandez has ordered the impounding of stray animals to keep the residents safe from their bites and rabies.

Fernandez made the announcement as she spearhead the free anti-rabies vaccination of pets by the City Veterinary Office (CVO) in Barangay IV and adjacent villages here on Friday.

She said capture and impounding of stray animals were mandated by City Ordinance No. ‎1813-2004 otherwise known as “Establishing the Dagupan City Pound, Defining its Basic Operations, and for other related purposes”.

Under the ordinance, stray animals will be seized and held in custody under the direction of the CVO, which is directed to maintain a city pound.

The owner of the stray animals shall have a maximum period of three working days from confinement to claim his animal from the city pound.

Animals not claimed within the period stated in the ordinance will be sold at public auction or will be offered for adoption.

Penalties for each day of impoundment are: cattle, horse and carabao, PHP100; dog, PHP50; and other animals, PHP30.

Meanwhile, at least 145 pets were given anti rabies shots by the CVO led by Dr. Daniel Paolo Garcia, along with free consultation, deworming and medications against mange (galis), ticks and fleas on Friday.

Last year, CVO vaccinated at least 9,500 pets. For this year, Fernandez expressed hope that the city will be able to inoculate at least 10,000 dogs.

Dra. Ophelia T. Rivera, city Health Officer, said the city recorded 4,717 patients treated from animal bites but without a single fatality in 2017. PNA-northboundasia.com







