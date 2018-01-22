Classes resume amid Mayon threat: DepEd

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) said classes continue in Albay amid the challenges brought by the Mayon volcano’s high level of unrest.

In a press statement, DepEd said it is monitoring the situation to ensure that students, teachers and other personnel were safe and well-informed.

Mayon volcano has been declared on Alert level 3, which signifies increased tendency towards hazardous eruption, since Jan. 14.

As a result, a number of classrooms were used as evacuation centers.

DepEd said 33 schools were used as evacuation centers as of Jan. 17, while more than 8,000 people are currently occupying at least 445 classrooms.

It added that 17 schools are within the seven-kilometer permanent danger zone.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones urged local government units (LGUs) to build evacuation centers, so that schools need not be mobilized for this purpose and classes will not be disrupted.

Briones said the agency is also working with LGUs to provide alternative evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, DepEd said a number of schools has implemented double-shift classes to help minimize class interruptions.

“We are fast-tracking the release of funds for the speedy construction of 208 temporary learning spaces in Legazpi, Ligao and Tabaco cities,” DepEd said.

It added that it plans to stockpile learning resources in areas prone to natural disasters to further ensure continuation of classes after a calamity.

Children in evacuation centers were also provided with educational support activities, DepEd said. Ma. Cristina Arayata/PNA-northboundasia.com