Add’l cops Abra-bound for CARAA meet

CAMP DANGWA, Benguet — Newly-installed Cordillera Police Regional Office Director, Chief Superintendent Edward Carranza, on Friday said he is bent on sending more policemen to Abra to ensure an orderly and peaceful conduct of the Cordillera Administrative Region Athletic Association (CARAA) meet on February 4-9.

“We have a standard format regarding securing big events in the Philippine National Police (PNP). We will be adopting the Operational Plan (OPLAN),” Carranza said. “I will just be reviewing the plans conceptualized by our R3 (Regional Operations Division).”

He said bringing more policemen to Abra for the event is a proven strategy that will assure the security of the athletes and other delegates, which he was able to prove based on his experience from his previous assignments.

With barely two weeks before the region’s biggest school-based sports meet, Carranza sought the support of Abrenians.

“I would like to solicit their support so that Cordillera will be known as the very peaceful region,” he said.

Carranza, who was a former provincial director in Negros Island Region and chief of the Philippine National Police Health Service in Camp Crame, said the anti-criminality and peace efforts of former Cordillera police commanders “would not have been made possible without the support of the local governments, foremost the local people who are cooperative to the local government units.”

Earlier, Abra Governor Joy Bernos said Abra’s hosting of this year’s CARAA has regained for it the Department of Education Cordillera’s (DepEd-CAR) trust and confidence.

She said the provincial government and the community are very happy to welcome the estimated 4,500 student-athletes and sports officials, who will troop to Abra starting February 1. PNA-northboundasia.com







