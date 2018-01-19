Twin blasts rock Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY–Twin blasts rocked the junction of Barangays Tamontaka and Broce in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, early Friday morning momentarily causing fear among local residents.

Nobody was reported hurt in the incident.

“We panicked after the succession of blasts,” said Datu Salik, a resident in the area. He said the first blast occurred at 6 a.m. followed by another blast at 6:30 a.m. at a secluded section of the highway near the junction.

Responding police and military bomb disposal experts said the blasts were caused by improvised explosive devices rigged from black powder, cut nails, metal shards and mobile phone as triggering device.

Authorities immediately implemented strict security measures in the area following the incident.

The site of the blasts is only some 200 meters away from Tamontaka Bridge that separates this city from Datu Odin Sinsuat town.

A company-size contingent from the Army’s 6th Infantry Division is securing the bridge as entry and exit points in the south side of this city. PNA-northboundasia.com







