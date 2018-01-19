SMB guns for 4th straight win vs NLEX

MANILA — San Miguel looks to sustain its already dominant form in the PBA Philippine Cup as the team takes on NLEX in the main attraction of Friday night’s doubleheader at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay.

The Road Warriors and the Beermen clash at 7 p.m., right after the 4:30 p.m. tip-off between the Blackwater Elite and the GlobalPort Batang Pier.

SMB, the defending champion of the season-opening conference, started the tournament scorching, winning its first three games.

The club can go 4-0 to kick off its bid for a fourth straight title in the conference with a win against NLEX, which lost its last two games despite starting the tourney 2-0.

In the first game, Blackwater looks to bounce back from a stinging defeat to TNT on Wednesday against GlobalPort, which is still on a high after stunning Rain Or Shine last week. PNA-northboundasia.com

Games on Friday

(Cuneta Astrodome, Pasay)

4:30 p.m.-Blackwater vs. GlobalPort

7:00 p.m.-NLEX vs. San Miguel







