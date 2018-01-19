PH delegation to 10th Pacific School Games reaps medals

ADELAIDE, Australia — Philippine student-athletes delivered impressive performances and brought home medals in the recently concluded 10th Pacific School Games in Adelaide, Australia.

Philippine goalball and softball teams landed second place during the championship game, while the basketball team ranked 7th.

Raising the Philippine flag to the finals in goalball, held at Heathfield High School, are: Shayra Erum, Fionah Mariey Lorena, and Dan Jorens Luzanes, who earned a total of 101 points during the three consecutive days of the game. Goalball is a team sports specifically for athletes with vision impairment and is played by boys and girls aged 15 years and under.

Softball players for the 17 years and under category, who bagged the silver medal are: Neo May Mahinay, Glecilyn Alipato, Mary Joy Maguad, Madaelene Domauag, April Rose Gonzales, Glory Alonzo, Angela Solidarios, Chastene Jover, Mea Tubongbanua, Marian Andrei Davis, Henna Aireen Santiago, and Kristine Joy Rodriguez. Alonzo was chosen as one of the most valuable players (MVPs) of said sport. The game was held at Adelaide Shores Sports Complex in West Beach.

Meanwhile, the basketball team for the 12 years old and under category, which ranked 7th in the championship game, is composed of: Martin Lorenzo Bonalos, Prince Roger Luarca, Daniel Cole Bathan, Marion Glen Alcera, John Irboy Padua, Lourd Ice Pematawaran, Jan Jabez, Lurazan, Deandre Jerucho Largueza, Liam Rasheed Salangsang, Nathaniel Angelo Manarang, Carlos Alfonso Cantorna, and Lanze Gabriel Ronquillo.

Undersecretary for Legislative Affairs, External Partnerships and Linkages, and School Sports Tonisito MC. Umali, Esq. congratulated the impressive performance of the athletes: “All of our players were astonishing. They all executed great and extraordinary energy and talents. With that, I would like to congratulate our athletes. This participation is important because athletes who are competing now may be the same athletes who will compete in other international competition in the future which I am sure will bring honor and pride to our country.”

About 4,100 participants from South Australia, Victoria, Western Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Queensland, Northern Territory, First Nation, India, and the Philippines competed in the annual event.

The Pacific School Games is an annual sporting event in Australia that aims to deliver outstanding sporting, educational, cultural, social, and life-long experience to students from around the world.

Complete results may be accessed at http://pacificschoolgames.edu.au/. DepEd-PR-northboundasia.com







