PBA D-League to invite scouts for ‘Showdown’

MANILA — In an effort to give more players opportunities to play in the PBA and even the ABL, the PBA D-League is set to put up a special two-day event called the PBA D-League Showdown.

Similar to the NBA G-League Showcase, where the NBA scouts and even coaches from international pro leagues like the PBA get to take a glimpse of the prospects that they can bring to their clubs, the “Showdown” will have OIC Commissioner Willie Marcial inviting scouts from the PBA and even from various leagues in Southeast Asia to take a closer look at the D-League players to see if they are good enough to get professional contracts.

“Ginagawa naman natin ito para mas galingan ng mga players natin para rin maipakita nila yung tunay nilang talento,” Marcial said during the opening ceremonies at the Ynares Sports Arena on Thursday.

With the said development, a revision of the schedule for the Aspirants Cup could be made to accommodate the D-League Showdown.

Marcial issued a challenge to the 13 participating teams in the said conference. “Iwasan natin ang bisyo at galingan ninyo,” he said. PNA-northboundasia.com







