Isabela-based Army needs 500 new soldiers

CAMP MELCHOR DELA CRUZ, GAMU, Isabela — The Isabela-based 5th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army (5ID-PA) is looking for at least 500 new soldiers to supplement its existing number of troopers.

Capt. Jefferson Somera, Division Public Affairs Office chief, made the announcement on Thursday calling on interested applicants from its area of operations to apply.

He said the army division was continuously recruiting soldiers to fill the needed number of soldiers of the camp to be deployed in various military units of the army division.

Somera said there was an Armed Forces Aptitude Test set on the last week of this month to be held at Camp Melchor F. Dela Cruz here.

Applicants should be 18 to 26 years old, should bring with them their original NSO Birth Certificate, Diploma, Form 137 for high school graduate, 2 x 2 picture and at least two valid identification cards.

The 5ID-PA is one of the country’s biggest Army divisions and covers Cagayan Valley and the Cordilleras. Merlito Edale/PNA-northboundasia.com







