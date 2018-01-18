PNP reshuffles officials

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reshuffled its ranking officials, its spokesperson Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos announced Thursday.

The reshuffle aims to fill vacant slots caused by the retirement of PNP officials, a Radyo Pilipinas report said.

Among the officials given new assignments was Director Noli Talino, who was transferred from his present position as head of the Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development (DHRDD) to the Special Action Force (SAF). Talino will be replaced by Director Cedrick Train, head of the Directorate for Integrated Police Operations-Western Mindanao (DIPO-WM).

Train in turn will be succeeded by Director Noel Constantino of the Directorate for Police Community Relations (DPCR).

Appointed to head the DPCR was Director Eduardo Serapio Mayote Garado, former chief of DIPO-Southern Luzon, who will be replaced by Director Benjamin Lusad, formerly of the SAF.

Chief Supt. Elmo Francis Sarona of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Cordillera was transferred to the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) as replacement for Director Augusto Marquez who retired early this week. Chief Supt. Edward Carranza of the Health Service was appointed to head PRO-Cordillera.

Meanwhile, Chief Supt. Emmanuel Luis Licup, head of the Directorate for Operations (DO), was transferred to PRO-MIMAROPA, while Chief Supt. Wilben Mayor, formerly of PRO-MIMAROPA, was designated as DO head.

Chief Supt. Robert Quenery was transferred to PRO-2 from his former position at PRO-7, while Chief Supt. Timoteo Pacleb from PRO-10 was appointed to command PRO-2, with Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino being relieved from PRO-7 and transferred to PRO-10. with reports from Raymart T. Lolo-OJT/PNA







