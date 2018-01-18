Pangasinan, DOH to link for local health plan

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – Pangasinan Governor Amado I. Espino III is set to sign the Terms of Partnership with the Department of Health’s (DOH) office in the Ilocos region for the implementation of the Local Investment Plan for Health (LIPH) ‎2017-2019.

Provincial Resolution No. ‎1220-2018, approved by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP), authorizes the governor to sign the agreement.

In a talk to newsmen on Wednesday, Rosario explained that LIPH ‎2017-2019 would serve as a vehicle to carry out the objectives of the Philippine Health Agenda (PHA) to provide the best health benefits and services for the people of Pangasinan. Under the proposed agreement, the provincial government shall support the program, “All for Health Towards Health”.

The theme aims to guarantee financial protection, better health outcomes and responsiveness for all Filipinos, said Rosario.

Through the LIPH, Pangasinan shall receive financial support from DOH and other sectors for the implementation of its approved Annual Operational Plan for 2018.

The financial support could be used in improving the physical facilities and equipment of the different public hospitals scattered across the province operated by the provincial government.

This undertaking is also anchored on the focal objective of the provincial government – to make Pangasinan the home of the healthiest Filipinos. PNA-northboundasia.com