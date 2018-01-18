Pampanga town police chief nabbed for extortion

MANILA — In line with efforts to eliminate scalawags from the force, the operatives of the PNP-Counter Intelligence Task Force (PNP-CITF) arrested the police chief of Sasmuan town in Pampanga for extortion during an entrapment operation Tuesday night.

CITF spokesperson Chief Inspector Jewel Nicanor, in a report by Radyo Pilipinas, identified the arrested policeman as Senior Inspector Romeo Bulanadi.

He was arrested inside the Sasmuan police station around 7:15 p.m.

Bulanadi became the object of said operation after a “perya” (carnival) operator filed a complaint claiming that the former tried to extort PHP30,000 from him.

The suspect allegedly threatened to confiscate all of the carnival’s equipment should the operator fail to give in to the extortion demand. With Raymart Lolo-OJT/PNA-northboundasia.com







