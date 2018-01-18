Cauayan City bizmen have until Jan. 20 to get permits

CAUAYAN CITY, Isabela — The city government here has set January 20 as the deadline for securing and renewing of business licenses to avoid penalties.

Lawyer Sherwin De Luna, Business Permit and Licensing Officer, said reminders were sent to business owners about the deadline and information drive also conducted to ensure strict compliance.

A one-stop shop is operating at the city hall to facilitate the processing of business permits and licenses.

It is composed of representatives from different offices involve in issuing business permits such as the Social Security System, City Treasurer, City Health Office, City Environment and Natural Resources Office and other agencies needed in the renewal of business permits.

De Luna said the one-stop shop is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

He said that after the deadline, penalties would already be imposed as he again advised business owners not to wait for January 20 for their renewal.

De Luna said online payment was also available for Real Property Taxes and Business Permits. Merlito Edale/PNA-northboundasia.com







