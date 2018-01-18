1 dead, 5 wounded in NoCot road accident

COTABATO CITY – An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) worker died while five others were wounded Wednesday after a speeding multicab vehicle rammed a tricycle at the highway in Pikit, North Cotabato.

A report from the Pikit police office identifed the fatality as Maila Sindatok, 21, a visiting OFW, while those injured as tricycle driver Junto Ziosop, 41; Sophia Nawal, 75; Baikan Ibong 62; Precilla Midsapak, 39; and Wilma Sindatok, 39, all local residents.

Chief Insp. Romy Castanares, Pikit police chief, said the victims were about to board a tricycle they flagged down around 2:30 p.m. along the highway in Barangay Batulawan when suddenly rammed from behind by the fast-moving multicab vehicle.

The impact was so strong that it sent both vehicles veering off the road towards a nearby ricefield.

The vicitms were rushed to a local hospital where Sindatok, who was pinned in the incident, expired while undergoing emergency treatment.

The driver, whom the report did not identify, voluntarily surrendered after the incident. Noel Punzalan/PNA-northboundasia.com







