Water utility upgrade project breaks ground in Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY — The Ilocos Norte Water District (INWD) in partnership with PrimeWater Corp. inaugurated on Tuesday a more than 2-kilometer pipe in Buyon village, Bacarra town, as part of an expansion project to meet increased consumer demand.

The upgrade is expected to benefit around 5,000 concessionaires, mostly in the southern part of Laoag City.

In a ceremony held at the project site, Governor Ma. Imelda Marcos and officials of INWD and PrimeWater investors led the pipe laying activity.

As it lacks the resources to upgrade its facilities, the INWD, the local public utility firm of the province, had invited investors to come in to catch up with the rapid developments in the city and its neighboring towns, INWD General Manager John Teodoro said.

With the presence of new investors, the water utility is now ready to embark on a 24/7 operation.

As of this posting, concessionaires enjoy a minimal rate of water services. But this is expected to slightly increase in the next few years, as a result of the upgrading of facilities, Teodoro said. PNA-northboundasia.com







