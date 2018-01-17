Rape victims urged to seek help from police protection desk

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan —The Pangasinan Police has called on all victims of rape in the province to seek help from the Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) in all police stations in the 48 towns and cities of Pangasinan so that the perpetrators could be arrested, prosecuted and put behind bars.

Senior Insp. Ria Tacderan, chief of the WCPD, said Tuesday that rape cases in the province had dramatically decreased in 2017, compared to the previous year, which she attributed partly to the determination of the victims to report and file complaints against their aggressors before the WCPD.

She said if there were only a few cases of rape being registered in a town, this was sometimes because the victims were afraid or ashamed to talk to their families and report to the authorities.

Policemen in Pangasinan, Tacderan added, are now going from one barangay to another to inform women and children of their rights, telling them that if ever they experience any kind of abuse, they should immediately bring this up to the lawmen.

Tacderan said to prevent rape, the police were encouraging parents, elders, teachers, the schools and the community to lend their support to the advocacy seeking more protection for women and children against all forms of violence.

She said if a woman or child victim was afraid to talk, she or he should be given moral support to embolden her or him to report to the WCPD. Ahicam Pasion/PNA-northboundasia.com







