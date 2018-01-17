PRC-Ilocos Norte to open soon

LAOAG CITY — Long queues of professionals -young and old alike – at the back of the Provincial Capitol every time there is a scheduled mobile outreach of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), would no longer be a familiar sight starting next month.

On Feb. 6, the PRC will officially open its newest office housed at the second floor of the old Robinsons Mall building in San Nicolas town.

Anita Dumugen, head of the PRC mobile team, confirmed this as they were in the province again for its last edition of their mobile outreach program on Wednesday.

Application for examination and renewal of professional license are among the sought-after services of the PRC.

Other mobile services include authentication of documents, certification of board ratings and passing, and release of the certificate of registration.

Due to lack of time and to reduce traveling expenses from Ilocos Norte to the nearest PRC branch in Baguio, residents of Laoag prefer to wait for the next schedule of mobile service here.

The Ilocos Norte provincial government was among the first local government units in the country to initiate a partnership with the PRC for the conduct of mobile outreach program due to consistent public demand.

Last year, PRC’s mobile outreach to Laoag served almost 10,000 individuals from the city and other areas of Ilocos Norte, as well as from the neighboring provinces of Cagayan and Ilocos Sur. PNA-northboundasia.com







