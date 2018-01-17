Ilocos Norte marks 200th anniversary

LAOAG CITY — The provincial government of Ilocos Norte, along with its 21 municipalities and two cities, are all set to mark the province’s bicentennial anniversary on February 2.

Governor Imee Marcos said she hoped that the celebration would be meaningful for all Ilocanos—a time to rediscover local history and heroes of each town who brought pride and honor to the province.

Earlier, she described Ilocos Norte’s founding anniversary as “a recognition of a rebellious spirit, that innate independence and requisite for freedom that the Ilocano nation had”, referring to the province’s birth and marking the division of the Ilocos province into Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, and La Union.

Even though the 200th year celebration of the province’s founding anniversary is expected to be grand, Marcos reminded local government units to avoid unnecessary expenses.

Every town is expected to showcase its own “bicentennial project” early next month.

To kick-off the celebration, a street dancing competition will be held on Jan. 26, starting in front of the Provincial Capitol leading to the Information Technology (IT) park in San Nicolas town.

The provincial government is also set to launch several books about distinguished Ilocanos who helped shape Ilocos Norte over two decades.

Since February last year, or 365 days before the grand celebration, residents and officials here began the bicentennial countdown in front of the Capitol, with a shower of confetti and unveiling of the countdown marker. PNA-northboundasia.com







