Families affected by Mayon now at 9K

MANILA — The number of families affected by the eruption of the Mayon Volcano has now climbed to 9,480 or equivalent to 38,939 persons.

This was disclosed by National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) executive director Ricardo Jalad in an update Wednesday.

Affected families are residing in 36 barangays located in Camalig, Guinobatan, Ligao City, Daraga, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Santo Domingo and Legaspi City.

Of the above-mentioned figure, 8,296 families or 34,003 are being helped inside 30 evacuation centers while 1,184 families or 4,936 individuals are being aided outside.

Also, Jalad said that the series of phreatic explosions and lava flows have prompted the pre-emptive evacuation of 3,904 families. PNA-northboundasia.com







