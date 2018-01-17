DOLE orders PLDT to regularize 8K workers, pay P66-M claims

MANILA — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has ordered the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT) to regularize close to 8,000 contractual workers and to settle unpaid benefits amounting to PHP66 million.

This, after Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III denied the telecommunications firm’s appeal to reverse the compliance order issued by the DOLE National Capital Region (NCR) last year.

Bello said he found no merit to overturn the DOLE NCR order which is to provide regular employment status and remuneration to its workers worth PHP66,348,368.88.

Bello ordered PLDT to regularize workers from Activeone Health Inc., Archon Consulting and System Services Inc., BBS-VP-VPN Allied Services Corporation, Consultancy, Outsourcing, Recovery and Equivalent Services (CORES) Inc., El Grande Messengerial Services Inc., Hibizcom Corp., JFM Installation & Telecom Services Inc., and M.D. Tambungui Specialists (MDTS) Inc.

The same ruling also applies to MG Exeo Network, Occupational Dental Health Care and Services, PC Tech, Pointman Placement Specialist, Proserve Multi Resources Specialists Inc., Searchers and Staffers Corporation; SPi CRM Inc., Unison Computer System Inc., and Upsight Construction Inc.

Aside from being identified as companies engaging in labor-only contracting, AE Research Exponents Inc., Aremay Enterprise, Best Option Assistance Inc., Centennial Technologies & Marketing Corporation, Comworks Inc., Consolidated Management Resources, Curo Teknika Inc., Diars Assistance Inc., Goodline Staffers and Allied Service Inc., and Implicare International Management Resources Inc., were directed to settle monetary claims of their workers amounting to PHP28, 446,139.14.

Furthermore, Information Professionals Inc., Iplus Intelligent Network Inc., LBP Service Corporation, Meralco Industrial Engineering Services Corporation, Pro Tek Telecoms Support Inc., Serveflex Inc., Sitetel Marketing, Software Laboratories Inc., Tejo Management Services Inc., Transbio Incorporated, Trends and Technologies Service Maintenance Inc., and We Support Inc. were also ordered to grant the monetary claims of their workers amounting to PHP37,901,866.27.

Most of the companies identified as labor-only contractors were found making unauthorized wage deductions, non-payment and non-compliance with the minimum wage and the 13th month pay law, and refused to grant their workers service incentive benefits stipulated in the Labor Code.

The labor department ordered them to cease and desist from further engaging in contracting activities and their respective registrations cancelled.

On the other hand, the DOLE declared Customer Frontline Solutions Inc., Pro Tek Telecoms Support Inc., SL Temps; St. Clair Security and Investigation Inc., and Trigold Security & Investigation Agency Incorporated as legitimate contractors.

The companies have also immediately abided to settle unpaid monetary claims, wages, and benefits to their employees. PNA-northboundasia.com







