Chinese embassy lauds Apayao cops

LAOAG CITY –The embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Philippines has lauded personnel of the Apayao Police Provincial Office (APPO) for helping a 54-year-old Chinese national who was robbed and was lost on his way to Flora, Apayao.

In a January 15 letter from Lou Gang, Counsellor and Consul General, to Senior Superintendent Dominador Halog Jr., Provincial Director of the APPO, the embassy thanked the Flora municipal police station led by Chief Inspector Allen Agwaking, acting chief of police, for extending immediate assistance to Changqi Zhuang after he was robbed by still unidentified individuals on Jan. 8, 2018.

Based on the victim’s testimony, the Apayao cops gave him clothes, water and food. Those who helped were Senior Police Officer 1 Joel Angelo and Police Officer 3 Marxis Dumbab who drove 14 hours from Apayao to Manila to deliver Mr. Zhuang to the Chinese embassy on January 11.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the officers for their kindness and assistance. Both the embassy in Manila and the Consular office in Laoag are highly appreciative of the continuing support from your office,” Gang said in his letter to Halog.

Netizens who read the appreciation letter from the Chinese embassy were equally grateful. “One good deed a day is worth a memory to cherish for a lifetime. Keep up the good work PNP Apayao,” said Clye Tapz.

Effective this January, the Duterte administration has doubled the salaries of policemen, soldiers and other uniformed personnel in recognition of their critical role in maintaining national security and peace and order.

Under the joint resolution No. 1 approved in Congress in December last year and by President Rodrigo Duterte on January 1, an entry-level uniformed officer – Police/Fire/Jail Officer 1, a Private, an Apprentice Seaman, or a Seaman Third Class- who used to receive a base pay of PHP14,834 shall receive PHP29,668 this year.

The joint resolution prescribes a two-tranche increase in 2018 and 2019, while some of the ranks will retain their base pay in the implementation of the modified pay schedule in 2019. PNA-northboundasia.com







