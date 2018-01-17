16 wanted persons arrested in Central Luzon

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — At least 16 wanted persons were arrested Monday in separate manhunt operations conducted by the police in Central Luzon.

Chief Superintendent Amador Corpus, Police Regional Office-3 (PRO3) director, on Tuesday said the manhunt operations were conducted in Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga and Zambales.

Those arrested were identified as Angelisa Mercado of Mariveles town and Dennis Ignacio of Orani, both of Bataan; Arthur dela Cruz of Pulilan town; Riza Cruz of Balagtas; Efren Legaspi of Meycauyan, Jasmine Pascual of San Rafael, Marlon Magro of Marilao, all in Bulacan;

In Nueva Ecija, Verden Apostol of Pantabangan, Mary Ann Pradas Crillo of Llanera, and Roderick Barrilos of San Leonardo;

In Pampanga, Jessie Dizon of Mabalacat City, Marlon Pangan of San Simon and Russel Gigante of Floridablanca; Allan Lapira of Tarlac City; Realizo Factor of Masinloc, Zambales and Leo Anthony of Olongapo City.

Corpus said the arresting police teams were armed with warrants of arrest when they apprehended the wanted persons, whose cases ranged from theft, estafa, illegal drugs and robbery. Ric Sapnu/PNA-northboundasia.com







