Residents evacuated as Mayon continues to spew ash, lava

LEGAZPI CITY — Residents around Mayon Volcano’s 6-kilometer permanent danger zone and the extended 2 km danger zone in the city’s northern villages have been evacuated to safer grounds as the volcano continues to spew ashes and lava.

In an interview Tuesday, Mayor Noel Rosal said he met with barangay leaders of five villages around Mayon – Bonga, Mabinit, Matanag, Padang, and Buyoan – and the City Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMCO) in preparation for the forced evacuation.

The five barangays had a total of 2,686 families or equivalent to 12,957 people evacuated as the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) extended the permanent danger zone, Rosal said. said.

He said the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) had readied relief goods that are up for distribution to residents in affected areas.








