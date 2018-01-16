Normal power transmission despite Mayon Volcano eruption: NGCP

LEGAZPI CITY — The National Grid Corporation (NGCP) in Southern Luzon reported normal power transmission despite Mayon Volcano’s phreatic eruptions starting Saturday afternoon.

In an advisory, the NGCP said the grid makntained its stable power transmission services in Albay despite Mayon’s increasing volcanic activity.

“Ashfall has been recorded in the 1st and 3rd districts of Albay served by NGCP’s Daraga-Ligao 69kV line. Line crews have been mobilized to inspect its effect on the said line,” it said.

NGCP is continuously monitoring the situation and will provide updates for significant developments, the advisory added.

An updated bulletin from Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a degassing event at 11:07 a.m. Monday that lasted for eight minutes produced a grayish to dirty white ash column with a maximum of height of approximately 1,000 meters above the summit before drifting west-southwest.

Alert Level 3 remains in effect over Mayon Volcano, which means that it is currently in a relatively high level of unrest. Magma is at the crater and a hazardous eruption is possible within weeks or even days. Connie Calipay/PNA-northboundasia.com







