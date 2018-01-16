Faeldon takes oath as OCD deputy administrator for ops

MANILA — Former Bureau of Customs (BOC) head and retired Marine Captain Nicanor E. Faeldon formally took his oath as Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Deputy Administrator for Operations Tuesday.

The ceremonies took place at the Office of the Secretary of National Defense, DND Building, Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Faeldon’s oath of service was administered by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and witnessed by led by Civil Defense Administrator Usec Ricardo B. Jalad, Civil Defense Deputy Administrator for Administration Assistant Secretary Kristoffer James E. Purisima and other officers of the Department.

Lorenzana urged Faeldon to bring new insights that would contribute to OCD’s development as the country’s lead Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) agency.

Meanwhile, Jalad, expressed confidence that the former BOC chief could help OCD in the effort to provide efficient service to the Filipino in line with the country’s DRRM advocacy.

Purisima said it was high time for the post of Deputy for Operations to be filled given that operations services are vital especially on the ongoing disaster operations for prevailing weather disturbances and Mayon Volcano.

Faeldon thanked the above-mentioned officials for their support and assured the public that he will do his best to help OCD achieve its goals.

The oath-taking was conducted after the Office of the President issued Faeldon’s appointment last December. PNA-northboundasia.com







