Paoay farmers’ groups get new agri-equipment

PAOAY, Ilocos Norte — A brand new pay loader, mini-back hoe, and tractor were on display in front of the municipal hall Monday, ready for distribution to farmers’ associations here.

Paoay Mayor Jessie Galano said these equipment were acquired by the municipal government through a soft loan from the Land Bank of the Philippines.

According to him, the municipal government obtained the pay loader and mini-back hoe for a total of PHP13.4 million, while the tractor was from the Department of Agriculture.

The mayor said this is a dream come true for the “zanjera” or farmers’ groups here as they had been longing for serviceable heavy equipment.

“There had been other suggestions on what to purchase with our existing loan with the LBP but our farmers need the new farm equipment most,” Galano said, citing the town’s old pay loader that has long been damaged and has yet to be repaired.

Attended by village chiefs and farmers’ organizations of Paoay, a simple inauguration ceremony was held on Monday followed by blessing of the equipment.

Last year, other farm machineries courtesy of the DA were distributed to several farmers’ groups here to boost their productivity. PNA-northboundasia.com







