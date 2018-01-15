Nueva Ecija guv’s aide gunned down

TALAVERA, Nueva Ecija — A 38-year-old female assistant of Governor Czarina Umali here was killed while her husband was wounded in a gun attack in Barangay Marcos here Sunday night.

Police Officer 2 Gilbert Dizon, town police investigator, identified the victims as Mary Anne Hernandez who died on the spot, and her husband Carlito, 45, who is now recuperating from gunshot wounds.

Investigation showed the victims, on board their sports utility vehicle (DOJ 826) driven by Carlito, stopped for refilling at a gas station when a gunman suddenly appeared and shot Mary Anne repeatedly using a caliber 45 pistol.

Dizon said the suspect was apparently only after Mary Anne but hit Carlito in the process. The couple’s two children and a househelp who were sitting at the back of the vehicle were unhurt.

The gunman then boarded a motorcycle and fled towards the north direction.

Investigation is ongoing to establish the motive behind the killing and the identity of the suspects. Marilyn Galang/PNA-northboundasia.com







