Isabela to experience ‘cold weather’ in next few weeks

ECHAGUE, Isabela — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) here on Monday advised the public to take precautionary measures to avoid developing illness due to cold weather brought about by the northeast monsoon.

Ramil Tuppil, Isabela weather forecaster, said the province registered an 18.4 degrees Celsius temperature, the lowest recorded in Isabela this month.

“The country’s eastern part of Luzon is experiencing northeast monsoon that affects northern Luzon and a cold front in Southern Luzon that brings light to moderate rain showers and cold temperatures,” Tuppil said.

He said the cold weather would be experienced in the next few weeks and the temperature will be lower than last week.

Tuppil said the public should wear thick clothes to avoid respiratory diseases such as cough, colds and several others, common during cold weather.








