Fire razes 50 houses in Biñan City

BIŇAN CITY, Laguna — Some 50 houses were razed to the ground around 11 a.m. on Monday as fire of undetermined origin engulfed the Cabulusan neighborhood in Barangay San Antonio in this city.

Initial investigation by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-Biñan City disclosed that more than 50 families have been affected by the fire that reached the fourth alarm as the houses were made of light materials.

BFP firefighters put the fire under control around 1 p.m. Monday and declared the fire out by 2 p.m.

Biñan City Mayor Arman Dimaguila said firefighters are still investigating the incident, but pointed out to neighbors’ claim that the fire may have been triggered by an unattended lighted candle that was toppled by a strong wind.

Dimaguila said their initial investigation revealed that one of the residents was using a candle after his electricity was disconnected for failure to settle the bills.

Neighbors also said the resident allegedly fled from his burning house for fear of his life and getting the neighbors’ ire for the fire incident.

The mayor said there was no fatality or injured residents.

The fire victims are now temporarily seeking shelter at their relatives’ homes while others are staying at the Barangay Hall evacuation center.

Dimaguila also said that the city social welfare and development office is now assessing the situation of the displaced residents for relief assistance while the city government has immediately distributed food packs for the fire victims.

He also assured the city government will be providing each affected family victim with an initial cash assistance of PHP10,000 for construction materials to rebuild their homes. Robert A. Maico/PNA-northboundasia.com







