DSWD-Bicol readies relief goods for Mayon-affected Albay towns

LEGAZPI CITY — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Bicol regional office now has standby food packs and non-food items for the residents of towns in Albay province affected by the phreatic eruptions of Mayon Volcano that started Saturday afternoon.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology placed Mayon under Alert Level 3 on Sunday night due to its increased state of unrest.

Jesseshan Aycocho, DSWD-Bicol information officer, on Monday said that as of now, they have prepositioned goods for towns mostly affected by ash explosion.

Food packs will be distributed anytime upon request of concerned local government units mostly from the third district of Albay.

Each food pack consists of six kilos of rice, four cans of sardines, four cans of corned beef, six packs of noodles and cereal drinks.

For the non-food items, Aycocho said they have 34,363 pieces malong, 382 rolls of laminated sacks, 7,327 dignity kits and 52,853 blankets ready for augmentation to LGUs.

She added that the DSWD has adequate stockpile of commodities for 12,926 persons and standby funds for relief operations.

“The LGUs affected by the eruption just need to ask for augmentation if needed,” the DSWD official said. PNA-northboundasia.com







