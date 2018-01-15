Classes suspended in Albay towns, cities due to Mayon eruption, rains

LEGAZPI CITY— The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (PDRRMC) ordered all local government units (LGUs) in Albay province to execute the localized suspension of classes Monday afternoon due to continuous rains and the eruption of Mayon Volcano.

PDRRMC chair and Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara’s directive for the suspension of classes was based on state weather agency PAGASA’s report that heavy rains would continue because of the tail end of a cold front.

In response, municipalities of Daraga, Sto.Domingo and cities of Legazpi and Ligao suspended afternoon classes in all levels, both private and public.

Mayors Herbie Aguas of Sto. Domingo and Gerry Jaucian of Daraga announced the suspension of classes due to the eruption of Mayon Volcano and raising the alert level to 3, which may result in serious threats to the public and continous weather disturbance.

Aside from heavy and continous rains, classroooms are being used as evacuation centers of 3,061 families or 12,044 persons.

The weather disturbance that PAGASA forecasts for this afternoon until evening could pose risks to the public, especially to children who are most vulnerable to such risks.

Jaucian said resumption of classes on Tuesday would depend on the weather condition. Connie Calipay/PNA-northboundasia.com







