Tour of Mindanao bike race set in August

DAVAO CITY — The exciting Tour of Mindanao Bike Race is now set in August during the annual Kadayawan Festival in Davao City. This was announced Friday by Rey Hernan Fabe, sales and marketing director of the organizing Radyo ni Juan Network.

“We’re having this event already in August so that the visiting teams can also celebrate the Kadayawan Festival here,” said Fabe.

The two-day cycling event is co-organized by the Radyo Bandera in coordination with the Citywide Cycling Association of Davao (CICAD).

Eight teams have already confirmed their participation, with four coming from Davao City. They are the Longrich Cycling Team, Team MUMHO, Team Wadab, and Team MCV-55 of Davao City.

Also seeing action are Team RCL Cycling of Butuan, LCC Lutayan Cycling Team of South Cotabato, Single Track Team of Koronadal City, and the General Santos City Team under Rudy Laude.

Cash prizes, trophies and medals are up for grabs for the winning teams.

Meanwhile, a separate qualifying race will also be made for the teams coming from Luzon and Visayas for the Tour of Mindanao.

“We will announce it soon,” said Fabe.

The top seven teams from the qualifying race will advance to the Tour of Mindanao.

“Eventually, the Tour of Mindanao will now be a national cycling competition with the entries coming from the Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao,” said CICAD Chairman Salvador “Jun” Paholio Jr. Lito delos Reyes/PNA-northboundasia.com







