Pinoy pug, Chinese bet vie for WBO title in China

DAVAO CITY – Filipino boxer Dexter “Kid Mama” Alimento of Iligan City will be vying for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Inter-Continental Light Flyweight title against Chinese Jing Xiang on January 20 at the Shenzhen Bao’an District Sports Center in Shenzhen, China.

Alimento (13W-2L-0D, 9KOs) previously stopped Rogen Flores in the seventh round last October 15 at the Robinson’s Place in Iligan City.

Alimento won the World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World Minimum Weight title in 2016 when he stopped Natthaphon Chaiudom in Chiang Rai.

He fought but lost for the vacant WBC International Minimum Weight crown by a unanimous decision against DeeJay Kriel last year in Kempton Park.

Xiang (13W-4L-2D, 3 KOs), on the other hand, has won his last five fights with two knockouts. In his last outing, Xiang pummelled Natthapol Wongzuy to submission via a second round technical knockout last September 29 in Thailand.

Also pitted in the same card is the title defense of WBC Asian Boxing Council Continental Super Lightweight king John “Fox” Ruba (15W-3L-1D, 8 KOs) of Indonesia against Baishanbo “Destroyer” Nasiyiwula (12W-1L-1D, 5 KOs) of China.

The 24-year-old Ruba won his title by stopping Joffrey Garcia of the Philippines in round eight last September 30 in Indonesia. Lito Delos Reyes/PNA-northboundasia.com







