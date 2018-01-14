1 dead, 4 missing in Tacloban landslide

TACLOBAN CITY — At least one person was confirmed dead while four others went missing after a landslide collapsed a wall and buried houses along one of the city’s major thoroughfares on Saturday night.

Mayor Cristina Romualdez said the mudslide has collapsed a concrete wall and buried several houses along Cong. Artemio Mate Avenue in Quarry district, this city past 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Citing initial reports from rescuers, the mayor said one is confirmed dead, while four others are still missing, including a village secretary and village watchman.

“This is very unfortunate. After this incident, we immediately evacuated villagers near the landslide area to ensure safety,” Romualdez said in a media interview.

The mayor led the city disaster risk reduction management council in the conduct of search, rescue and retrieval operation.

The regional capital has experienced heavy rains on Saturday due to tail end of a cold front, which triggered flooding and landslide.

A chest-deep flood along the national road in the city’s Nula-Tula village has rendered a portion of the highway impassable to all types of vehicles for more than three hours on Saturday night. Sarwell Meniano/PNA-northboundasia.com Photo courtesy of LGU Tacloban







