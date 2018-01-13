Pacoy Ortega to replace late father ‘Bungo’ as Baguio councilor

BAGUIO CITY — Francisco Roberto “Pacoy” Ortega VI, fifth child of former Baguio councilor Roberto “Bungo” Ortega, will take over the seat vacated by his father’s demise.

The young Ortega is expected to start work as member of the city’s legislative body on Monday, January 15.

Pacoy, a 29-year–old Criminology graduate, has been chosen to continue the term of his late father, Roberto, fondly called “Bungo.”

Bungo held office in the city from 1995-2004 and was a former chief of police of Baguio from 1985 to 1987. His life was portrayed in the movies “Markang Bungo: The Bobby Ortega Story” in 1991 and “Iligpit si Bobby Ortega: Markang Bungo 2” in 1995.

Vice Mayor Edison Bilog on Friday said the younger Ortega was nominated by the local UNA party in the city led by Mayor Mauricio Domogan to the national UNA headquarters, which forwarded the same to Malacañang to be able to obtain President Rodrigo Duterte’s appointment.

As per information circulated and posted on social media, the President has already signed Ortega’s appointment.

Bilog, however, said they are waiting for the appointee to submit the document for him to already start occupying his father’s seat in the city council.

He said “we are expecting him to already report on Monday. If he submits the appointment in the morning, we can already accommodate him the afternoon’s regular session.”

The Baguio City Council has 12 elected members but the number was reduced to 11 when the older Ortega passed away in the second quarter of 2017.

There are two ex-officio members with the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) federation president and the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK). The SK seat is vacant but the council also expects the Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) to also report anytime next week, bringing the city council membership to 14.

The vice mayor said that Pacoy Ortega has a heart for public service. “I think he will also be a dedicated public servant like his father. I can see in him the desire to serve the residents,” he said.

Bilog also shared that when the older Ortega was at his sick bed, “Pacoy” was the one performing his father’s social functions. “I was able to chance upon him in one of his appearances and heard directly from him his desire to serve the public and to serve our city,” he said.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Regional Director Marlo Iringan, in a telephone interview, also said that while they have yet to receive a copy of the appointment signed by President Duterte, if he has the original copy, it will suffice as proof of Pacoy’s appointment.

The younger Ortega can be sworn in by the city mayor, a trial court judge or even a barangay captain if he chooses to, Iringan said.

Information obtained by the Philippine News Agency said that the official papers were released while the President was in the city last January 10.

Pacoy was chosen by the Ortega family as well as the party mates of the late councilor to replace his father. PNA-northboundasia.com







