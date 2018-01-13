New STL franchisee must secure business permit from LGUs: mayors

LAOAC, Pangasinan — The president of the Pangasinan Mayor’s League said on Friday that while they welcome the resumption of Small Town Lottery (STL) in their areas, the new franchisee must also secure business permits from local government units (LGUs).

Mayor Silverio Alarcio Jr. of Laoac said the Speedgame Corporation, which took over from the former franchisee Golden Go Rapid Gaming Corporation, must also secure business permits from towns and cities where they operate.

The former franchisee was eased out by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes (PCSO) for its alleged failure to submit the presumptive monthly retail receipt required of every operator by the agency.

Speedgame held its initial draw in Urdaneta City on January 3 with some members of the media invited to witness.

As to the request of Laoac Mayor Alarcio, lawyer Gerald Gubatan, legal consultant of Speedgame Inc. said the latter corporation need no longer secure business permit from LGUs because the corporation was already authorized by PCSO to operate.

Alarcio, however, said that Speedgame will put up stalls in every town or barangay where bettors will place their bets, then it is just right that a business permit from the LGU is needed. with Ahicam Pasion/PNA-northboundasia.com







