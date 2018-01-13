Father drowns after saving daughter in Pangasinan

SAN FABIAN, Pangasinan — A 53-year-old father from Jaen, Nueva Ecija lost his life saving his daughter from drowning in Barangay Nibaliw Narvarte here before noon Friday.

The tragedy happened when Felipe Nisperos and his 14-year-old daughter Mary Rose were out on a picnic with the rest of their family at Urlaub Beach Resort in San Fabian, this province.

The victim used a floating device to rescue his daughter. He succeeded in pulling her to the safer part of the beach but failed to return to the shore when his floating device was struck by a wave and toppled.

Nisperos was later recovered by relatives with the help of a rescue team from San Fabian’s Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The victim was rushed to the Medical Centrum Hospital in Dagupan City where he was pronounced dead on arrival.








