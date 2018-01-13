Baguio indigenous rep to start councilor duties

BAGUIO CITY— The National Commission on Indigenous People Cordillera (NCIP-CAR) affirmed the election of Roger Sinot as the Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) to the city council.

Vice mayor Edison Bilog said Sinot, who was elected by the council of elders, is expected to receive the IPMR on Monday, Jan. 15.

“We were already furnished by the NCIP-CAR of the Certificate of Affirmation of Roger Sinot as the duly elected IPMR to the council,” he said.

Considering the different oppositions to his election as representative, it took almost a year before Sinot was finally confirmed.

“If there will be no opposition that will be filed and the court will not order any restraining order or prohibition to his appointment, then anytime, he can already report as a member of the council,” Bilog added.

Sinot, in a telephone interview on Friday evening, said he will report a week after next week as he is still waiting for the Department of Interior and Local Government Cordillera’s (DILG-CAR) issuance of Certificate of Recognition.

After receiving the DILG document Sinot can be sworn into office by any presiding officer and start working as a councilor within 10 days from oath taking.

Sinot will serve for a tenure of three years commencing from the date of his oath taking. PNA-northboundasia.com







