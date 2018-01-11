3 weather systems affecting PH: PAGASA

MANILA— It’s a rainy Wednesday as three weather systems are affecting the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

In its 24-hour forecast, the state weather bureau said the northeast monsoon is affecting the provinces of Ilocos Norte and Aurora, and the regions of Cordillera and Cagayan. The rest of Ilocos region and central Luzon will have isolated rains.

The provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, and the regions of Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao region will have scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Due to the tailend of a cold front, scattered rainshowers will be experienced in Quezon province and the Bicol region. Lily Ramos/PNA-northboundasia.com







