22 hurt in Pangasinan highway mishap

SISON, Pangasinan — Twenty-two persons were hurt when a white Kia combi mini-bus they were riding flipped on its left side after hitting several concrete barriers of an ongoing bridge construction in Barangay Asan Sur in Sison around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday), the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) reported.

The north-bound mini-bus driven by Edwin Leonard Domenden III, who was among those hurt.

Also injured and rushed to the Pozorrubio Community Hospital were Christian Amboinon, 18; Cyrelle Serguenza, 31; Wifalyn Ricardo, 28; Elizabeth Serna, 21; Janna Jaramillio, 18; Rene Jaramillo, 48; Sherilyn Castro, 39; Sofia Harmonica Castro, 8; Lycca Abalde, 16; Cristine Pajarillaga, 30; Beejay Castro, 4; Javy Jaramillo, 16; Stephanie Ragas, 16; Julie Ann Dalisdis,18; Jane Catanglan, 33; Pablo Soriano, 51; Jhunie Narciza, 28; Michele Manzano, 18; Russel Brandon, 17; Maica Jaramillo, 17; and Polyshien Manzano, 19.

All the injured, most of whom are church workers, teachers and students, are from Baguio City where they were heading to when the accident happened.

The police said the vehicle incurred heavy damages of still undetermined cost. PNA-northboundasia.com








