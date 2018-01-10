Region 1 police to pursue internal cleansing, anti-drug war

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan—Internal cleansing as well as the intensified campaign against illegal drugs were identified by Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula, Police Regional Office 1 (PRO1) director, as among his top priorities for this year.

This was disclosed on Monday by Supt. Ferdinand de Asis, PRO1 information officer, who said the new regional police chief not only seeks to make all communities peaceful, safe and orderly but also wants to instill discipline in the ranks of the police, thus the need for internal cleansing.

De Asis said PRO1 used to be known as the best regional office in the country and should once again be.

Aside from putting all men in uniform under re-training, they should not be involved in illegal activities, especially in illegal drugs, he said.

Sapitula, according to De Asis, ordered the police to focus on stamping out illegal drugs because he believes this is the root cause of crimes.

Sapitula revealed that about 90 percent of the barangays in Region 1 have now been cleared of illegal drugs and wants the remaining 10 percent to also be cleared as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, he ordered the setting up of police desks manned by lady cops in public places like malls in order to bring their services closer to the people. Ahicam Pasion/PNA-northboundasia.com







