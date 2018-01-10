Meralco Manila disbands

MANILA — Meralco Manila shocked the football community on Monday night when the club announced that it will be dissolved.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the club will be ceasing operations immediately and will no longer participate in the second season of the Philippines Football League,” the club said in a statement posted in its official Facebook page.

It further explained, “Circumstances beyond our control have made it difficult for FC Meralco Manila to continue. The board and management of the Sparks have tried to arrange for new investors that would keep the organization running, but those efforts have sadly fallen short.”

Regarding its players currently under contract such as Daniel Gadia, Ace Villanueva, Jun Badelic, Curt Dizon, and Joaco Cañas, among others, Manila said: “The management of the team is currently in the process of searching for new teams for our players. These amazing athletes and people deserve to continue plying their trade, and we will do all in our power to find them new clubs.”

Formerly known as Loyola Meralco, the club won the 2013 UFL Cup title and the 2015 Smart-PFF National Men’s Club Championship.

The team, however, made headlines midway into the PFL season when the club released the Younghusband brothers, who have been its pillars.

Manila, however, defied the odds and finished at the top of the table at the end of the regular season.

The club's Cinderella run, however, went to a screeching halt in the semifinals after getting eliminated by fourth seeded Cebu. PNA-northboundasia.com








